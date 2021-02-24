MP Strahl Elected To International Economic Relations Committee

Chilliwack – Mark Strahl, Member of Parliament for Chilliwack—Hope was given additional responsibilities in Parliament on Tuesday. MP Strahl was elected Vice Chair of the newly created Special House of Commons committee on Canada-U.S. economic relations.

In addition to his primary responsibilities as Member of Parliament for Chilliwack—Hope, MP Strahl also serves as the Official Opposition’s Shadow Minister for Labour and Chair of the Economic Affairs Committee of the Conservative Shadow Cabinet.

“The mandate of my new role as Vice Chair of the Canada-U.S. economic relations committee is to help advance one of most important pillars of our recovery, the economic relationship between Canada and the United States,” stated MP Strahl.