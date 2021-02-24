Kent Council – Recap of February 22 – Council Highlights – Dykes, Financial Plan

Kent/Agassiz – Here is the recap of the Kent Council meeting of February 22.

2021 – 2025 Financial Plan

Following the presentation of the proposed 2021 – 2025 Financial Plan at its Special meeting at 6 p.m., Council provided three readings to “District of Kent Financial Plan 2021-2025, Bylaw No. 1670, 2021” at its Regular meeting.

If adopted, Bylaw 1670 proposes a property tax revenue increase of 3.25% as indicated below:

Contractual & Inflationary (Net) – General 1.50%

Contractual & Inflationary (Net) – Police 0.75%

Increased Capital Reserve Contribution 1.00%

Departmental operating budgets were prepared with a focus on adjustments for contractual or inflationary cost increases and reallocation of existing budget funds where available. Taking into consideration of operations, utility, contract services and other departmental expense increases, the overall net expense budget adjustment for General operating is about a two percent increase.

The Police operating budget has been prepared based on the known 2020/21 RCMP policing budget and the draft 2021-2022 RCMP policing budget. In addition, additional funding has been set aside within the operating budget in recognition of the ongoing police wage adjustments and union contract negotiations.

The additional tax levy of one percent to increase the General Capital Reserve contribution will once again be added for 2021 in keeping with the proposal presented to Council in 2020. The increased funding would aid in addressing the current situation where the contribution from taxation is not sufficient in meeting the increasing demand for capital projects.

New positions, programs, and projects, other than those directly approved by Council are normally funded from the additional taxation received from non-market value assessment increases (new growth). This additional revenue, estimated at $60,000 for 2021, was used to:

Accommodate areas estimating cost increases greater than two percent and, Set aside contingency funds to address unforeseen items, human resources, etc., and provide financial flexibility support to Council and Management.

User rates for water and sewer will increase two percent which was approved in 2020 as included in Bylaw 1631. There are no rate increases planned for drainage and diking services in 2021.

The full 2021- 2025 Financial Plan as presented to Council continues to be available on our website at kentbc.ca/budget.

Delegation Speaks to Opening Dikes

In a presentation to Council, Mr. Laurens van Vliet recommended opening the District of Kent’s dikes for recreational, non-motorized use.

Mr. Van Vliet drew attention to the Chilliwack dike system which offers signage for appropriate trail use and gates to prohibit motorized vehicles.

According to Mr. Van Vliet, benefits to the District of Kent’s residents include promoting a healthy, active lifestyle. Studies have shown that an active lifestyle is beneficial to not only physical health, but to mental health as well. This trail system would create a recreational space that is close to home, away from traffic and a flat, open surface that is accessible for all.

The dike system offers an opportunity to educate the public about the purpose of dikes as well as the farmland around them. This would promote a connection of the public with green space and farmland.

While Council sees the benefits that opening the dikes would bring to the community, there is still a lot of work to be done including: discussions with landowners and educating the public on trail use expectations. Further information will be forthcoming to Council by staff.

Latecomer Agreement

Council approved staff to enter into the Harrison Highlands Latecomer Agreement with East Gordon Developments Ltd.

Latecomer Agreements are development finance agreements between municipalities and property developers. These agreements specify off-site infrastructure necessary for development to proceed and set the terms by which developers can recover costs for excess capacity in the initial capital works beyond what is required for the initial development.

As part of the Latecomer Agreement, the District and initial developer must determine what portion of the excess capacity will benefit any future developments that will subsequently be serviced by the initial capital works.

To connect to these capital works, other developers of future parcels must pay a latecomer charge to the District based on the terms of the Latecomer Agreement.

Agassiz-Harrison Museum Now Open

Councillor Schwichtenberg highlighted the many exhibits happening at the Agassiz-Harrison Museum and Visitor Information Centre which include:

Celebrate the Year of the Ox (February 10 to February 20)

Learn the significance of the Chinese/Lunar New Year, what the Year of the Ox will hold for us, the secret behind firecrackers, why the dragon dances and more.

Art Installation (February 10 to February 26)

Join the museum for “Small Works”. A group exhibition of works in a variety of media all in a 10” x 10” format. Courtesy of the Kent Harrison Arts Council.

Experience Heritage Week (February 10 to February 26)

Explore the diverse cultural heritage of the Agassiz area by viewing the new museum exhibits.

Fraser Valley Regional Library

Councillor Schwichtenberg commented on the number of views for the Fraser Valley Regional Library’s online events. Storytime has seen 24,000 views for the month of January and 300,000 virtual viewing events since April 2020.

As Councillor Schwichtenberg stated, “they are an inspiring bunch (library staff). They go from strength to strength”.

Hours now include Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 am to 6 pm, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday 10 am to 5 pm. Closed Sunday and Monday.

If you haven’t “checked out” what the library has to offer lately, please visit their website at fvrl.bc.ca for live interactive events, online contests and more.

COVID-19 Updates

Mayor Pranger and Councillor Spaeti attended the Fraser Health CEO update to stakeholders. Councillor Spaeti reported that Fraser Health has accounted for over fifty percent of the Province’s case amounts with most transmissions through a known cluster. Surrey, Abbotsford, Burnaby, and Langley continue to be the hardest hit with the most cases of COVID-19.

It is believed that the case counts are increasing in Fraser Health is due to the variants as they transmit easier.

Fraser Health’s progress with vaccinations is as follows:

Of the 187,591 people identified as being eligible for Phase One and Two of vaccinations,

27.8% have received their first dose and,

5.9% have received their second dose

Fraser Health’s planning assumptions state that eighty percent of the population will be vaccinated at community sites and ninety percent of the total Fraser Health population will be immunized.

Vaccination site locations will be decided by the Province. There is a push from local health care agencies for the locations to include rural areas such as Agassiz.

Postcards with vaccination notification will be sent to those eight (80) and over with information on how to register online or by phone hopefully by early March.