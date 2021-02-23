Results for Chilliwack FC AGM – Laycock Remains Chairperson

Posted By: Don Lehn February 23, 2021

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack FC Annual General Meeting was February 22 via Zoom. The AGM will be held virtually via Zoom.

Business for the Annual General Meeting was a review of the 2020 season via director reports as well as election of new board members. The following director positions are up for election:

Chairperson – 3 year term

Secretary – 3 year term

Mini-ball Coordinator U5-U7 – 3 year term

Spring Coordinator U4-U8 – 3 year term

Development Coordinator – 3 year term

Director at Large – 1 year term

Risk Management/Club Licensing Coordinator – 1 year term

Andrea Laycock was re-elected as Chair.

Results – Chilliwack FC Annual General Meeting

Turnout: 91 (91.9%) of 99 electors voted in this ballot.

Chairperson (3-year term)

OptionVotes
LAYCOCK, Andrea*60 (67.4%)
JOSEPHSON, Sheri29 (32.6%)

VOTER SUMMARY

Total91
Abstain2 (2.2%)

Development Coordinator (3-year term)

OptionVotes
D’ARCHANGELO, Gabe57 (64.0%)
RAFFLE, Kevin32 (36.0%)

VOTER SUMMARY

Total91
Abstain2 (2.2%)

Director at Large (1-year term)

OptionVotes
TAGLE, Richard*50 (57.5%)
CRONER, Steve21 (24.1%)
JOSEPHSON, Sheri10 (11.5%)
O’BRIEN, Sean6 (6.9%)

VOTER SUMMARY

Total91
Abstain4 (4.4%)

Risk Management / Club Charter Coordinator (1-year term)

OptionVotes
COLTHORP, Dean*63 (82.9%)
ANTHONY, John13 (17.1%)

VOTER SUMMARY

Total91
Abstain15 (16.5%)

Secretary (3-year term)

OptionVotes
LAYCOCK, Andrea52 (57.8%)
KRYS, Tracy23 (25.6%)
JOSEPHSON, Sheri15 (16.7%)

VOTER SUMMARY

Total91
Abstain1 (1.1%)

Mini-Ball Coordinator U5-U7

Sean O’Brien was acclaimed.

Spring Coordinator U4-U8

Jennifer Kemp was acclaimed.

Treasurer’s Report

OptionVotes
Yes, in favour.47 (94.0%)
No, not in favour.3 (6.0%)

VOTER SUMMARY

Total91
Abstain41 (45.1%)

Bylaw Amendments

OptionVotes
Yes, in favour.45 (93.8%)
No, not in favour.3 (6.3%)

VOTER SUMMARY

Total91
Abstain43 (47.3%)
