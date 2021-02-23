Results for Chilliwack FC AGM – Laycock Remains Chairperson

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack FC Annual General Meeting was February 22 via Zoom. The AGM will be held virtually via Zoom.
Business for the Annual General Meeting was a review of the 2020 season via director reports as well as election of new board members. The following director positions are up for election:
Chairperson – 3 year term
Secretary – 3 year term
Mini-ball Coordinator U5-U7 – 3 year term
Spring Coordinator U4-U8 – 3 year term
Development Coordinator – 3 year term
Director at Large – 1 year term
Risk Management/Club Licensing Coordinator – 1 year term
Andrea Laycock was re-elected as Chair.
Results – Chilliwack FC Annual General Meeting
Turnout: 91 (91.9%) of 99 electors voted in this ballot.
Chairperson (3-year term)
|Option
|Votes
|LAYCOCK, Andrea*
|60 (67.4%)
|JOSEPHSON, Sheri
|29 (32.6%)
VOTER SUMMARY
|Total
|91
|Abstain
|2 (2.2%)
Development Coordinator (3-year term)
|Option
|Votes
|D’ARCHANGELO, Gabe
|57 (64.0%)
|RAFFLE, Kevin
|32 (36.0%)
VOTER SUMMARY
|Total
|91
|Abstain
|2 (2.2%)
Director at Large (1-year term)
|Option
|Votes
|TAGLE, Richard*
|50 (57.5%)
|CRONER, Steve
|21 (24.1%)
|JOSEPHSON, Sheri
|10 (11.5%)
|O’BRIEN, Sean
|6 (6.9%)
VOTER SUMMARY
|Total
|91
|Abstain
|4 (4.4%)
Risk Management / Club Charter Coordinator (1-year term)
|Option
|Votes
|COLTHORP, Dean*
|63 (82.9%)
|ANTHONY, John
|13 (17.1%)
VOTER SUMMARY
|Total
|91
|Abstain
|15 (16.5%)
Secretary (3-year term)
|Option
|Votes
|LAYCOCK, Andrea
|52 (57.8%)
|KRYS, Tracy
|23 (25.6%)
|JOSEPHSON, Sheri
|15 (16.7%)
VOTER SUMMARY
|Total
|91
|Abstain
|1 (1.1%)
Mini-Ball Coordinator U5-U7
Sean O’Brien was acclaimed.
Spring Coordinator U4-U8
Jennifer Kemp was acclaimed.
Treasurer’s Report
|Option
|Votes
|Yes, in favour.
|47 (94.0%)
|No, not in favour.
|3 (6.0%)
VOTER SUMMARY
|Total
|91
|Abstain
|41 (45.1%)
Bylaw Amendments
|Option
|Votes
|Yes, in favour.
|45 (93.8%)
|No, not in favour.
|3 (6.3%)
VOTER SUMMARY
|Total
|91
|Abstain
|43 (47.3%)
