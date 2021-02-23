Results for Chilliwack FC AGM – Laycock Remains Chairperson

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack FC Annual General Meeting was February 22 via Zoom. The AGM will be held virtually via Zoom.

Business for the Annual General Meeting was a review of the 2020 season via director reports as well as election of new board members. The following director positions are up for election:

Chairperson – 3 year term

Secretary – 3 year term

Mini-ball Coordinator U5-U7 – 3 year term

Spring Coordinator U4-U8 – 3 year term

Development Coordinator – 3 year term

Director at Large – 1 year term

Risk Management/Club Licensing Coordinator – 1 year term

Andrea Laycock was re-elected as Chair.

Results – Chilliwack FC Annual General Meeting

Turnout: 91 (91.9%) of 99 electors voted in this ballot.

Chairperson (3-year term)

Option Votes LAYCOCK, Andrea* 60 (67.4%) JOSEPHSON, Sheri 29 (32.6%)

VOTER SUMMARY

Total 91 Abstain 2 (2.2%)

Development Coordinator (3-year term)

Option Votes D’ARCHANGELO, Gabe 57 (64.0%) RAFFLE, Kevin 32 (36.0%)

VOTER SUMMARY

Total 91 Abstain 2 (2.2%)

Director at Large (1-year term)

Option Votes TAGLE, Richard* 50 (57.5%) CRONER, Steve 21 (24.1%) JOSEPHSON, Sheri 10 (11.5%) O’BRIEN, Sean 6 (6.9%)

VOTER SUMMARY

Total 91 Abstain 4 (4.4%)

Risk Management / Club Charter Coordinator (1-year term)

Option Votes COLTHORP, Dean* 63 (82.9%) ANTHONY, John 13 (17.1%)

VOTER SUMMARY

Total 91 Abstain 15 (16.5%)

Secretary (3-year term)

Option Votes LAYCOCK, Andrea 52 (57.8%) KRYS, Tracy 23 (25.6%) JOSEPHSON, Sheri 15 (16.7%)

VOTER SUMMARY

Total 91 Abstain 1 (1.1%)

Mini-Ball Coordinator U5-U7

Sean O’Brien was acclaimed.

Spring Coordinator U4-U8

Jennifer Kemp was acclaimed.

Treasurer’s Report

Option Votes Yes, in favour. 47 (94.0%) No, not in favour. 3 (6.0%)

VOTER SUMMARY

Total 91 Abstain 41 (45.1%)

Bylaw Amendments

Option Votes Yes, in favour. 45 (93.8%) No, not in favour. 3 (6.3%)

VOTER SUMMARY

Total 91 Abstain 43 (47.3%)