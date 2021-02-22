Province of B.C. and Heritage BC Announce Results of Largest Heritage Infrastructure Funding

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – Heritage BC joins the Province of British Columbia in announcing the results of the single largest funding program to support B.C.’s unique heritage infrastructure. This announcement is part of BC’s $10 billion COVID response, which includes the StrongerBC for Everyone recovery plan — a plan that protects people’s health and livelihoods while supporting businesses and communities — and the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program (CERIP).

FVN has reached out to Heritage Chilliwack and Heritage Abbotsford for comment.

“We could not be happier to have this recognition and support from the Province,” says Paul Gravett, executive director of Heritage BC. “Through this funding program, the Province not only provided the largest one-time infusion of funds into the heritage sector, but it also recognized the importance and potential of heritage infrastructure and its place in our province’s economic picture.”

The Province of B.C. allocated $16M to the Unique Heritage Infrastructure stream of the CERIP program and appointed Heritage BC as the program delivery partner. First People’s Cultural Council was the program delivery partner for an additional $4M in funding.

“Funding heritage and cultural projects throughout British Columbia is vital for communities and their wellbeing. It allows them to remain connected to their past and it helps to support their cultural organizations”. said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development. “This funding also helps communities recover from the pandemic with investments in programs that benefit the whole community.”

Funding will soon flow throughout the province to support projects in 68 communities including Atlin in the northern reaches of the province to Fernie in the southeast corner and to Port Alberni on the western side of Vancouver Island. The projects will ensure that, as a province, we retain and celebrate many aspects of the British Columbia’s history and community life, from Chinese association buildings and Japanese internment camps to well-used town halls and an abandoned historic mine.

“The awarded projects show us the strong local connections of our history and heritage. CERIP has shown us the great need for this type of funding and it has shown us that people need their heritage,” says Britney Dack, chair of Heritage BC’s board of directors. “It is part of our daily lives. It is part of communities and our stories.”