Construction Begins On Vedder Elementary Addition

Chilliwack – Construction has started at Vedder Elementary in Chilliwack on a 240-seat addition to their school.

“Creating new student seats and getting students out of portables in this fast-growing community is part of our government’s plan to provide the best learning experience possible for B.C. students,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education. “The new addition at Vedder will provide this community with more spaces for students to learn, grow and succeed in for decades to come.”

In March 2020, the Province announced a $11.8-million investment for a new, 10-classroom addition at Vedder Elementary. Construction includes a two-storey addition on the south side of the school, as well as more parking spaces. Students will not be displaced during construction and will continue to learn in the current school. The addition is expected to be ready for students and staff in September 2022.

To further reduce the need for portables in the community, the Province has announced more than $115 million for Chilliwack school expansion projects in the last four years, adding 2,220 new student seats. This will eliminate the need to purchase nearly 100 more portables in the district.

Other recent provincial government investments in the Chilliwack School District include:

* Construction on the new $15.4-million, 600-seat Imagine High Integrated Arts and Technology Secondary school at the former University of the Fraser Valley North campus was announced in September 2018. It is currently on track and set to open for students in September 2021.

* The Province recently announced $48.6 million to build a new 930-seat K-8 school in south Chilliwack named Stitó:s Lá:lém Totí:lt. Construction on the new school began in October 2019 and is expected to be complete for September 2022. The Chilliwack School District is also contributing $5 million towards the project. In February 2021, the City of Chilliwack announced a $3.75-million investment towards a new turf field for the school.

* In July 2020, the Province announced $23.9 million to increase the capacity of GW Graham Secondary to 1,400 seats. Construction at GW Graham is expected to begin this spring and be ready for students by September 2022.

Each of these investments is part of government’s work to build new and expanded schools, so students can learn in modern, engaging and inspiring environments.

Since September 2017, the Province has announced more than $2.2 billion for school capital projects, including nearly $760 million to add 13,280 new student seats to schools throughout B.C.

Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent –

“We’re proud to see our government investing in Vedder Elementary and other local schools to create more student spaces to address rapid student growth in the Chilliwack School District. This large new addition at Vedder will provide endless opportunities for students to grow and thrive.”

Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack –

“Our government has made it a top priority from the start to address urgent enrolment needs for schools throughout B.C., just like Vedder Elementary. This new addition will move students out of portables and into modern, new learning spaces, while helping them to do well in their education. We’re proud to see multiple school projects currently under construction in Chilliwack. I can’t wait to visit students and staff in their new learning spaces when they’re all complete in the near future.”

Willow Reichelt, chair, Chilliwack Board of Education –

“We are thrilled to see construction begin on the Vedder Elementary addition. This much-needed facility will enable us to move 240 students out of portables and into permanent learning spaces. We appreciate this investment in our rapidly growing district.”

Kyla Schell, parent advisory council (PAC) chair, Vedder Elementary –

“Vedder Elementary PAC is anticipating an exciting year as we watch our school construction begin to take shape. Our parents are pleased that the government has approved this much-needed expansion for our students in this extremely fast-growing community.”