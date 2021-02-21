Ann Davis Transition Society Host The Coldest Night of the Year – Raised Under $59K For The Hurt Hungry and Homeless

Chilliwack – UPDATE – In a social media note sent to FVN: everyone pulled together and raised $58,778!! Most successful fundraiser ever for ADTS. This will go directly into our Outreach services. Not sure pf how to tally our km’s as this was virtual I went out last night with some of 2 teams, Ninja Warm Hearts and Ann’s Ambassadors and we did the 2 km.

ORIGINAL STORY – With COVID on top of mind for everyone, those who are homeless are caught between the rock and hard place. How does one help and keep social distance?

On Saturday February 20, the Ann Davis Transition Society will host The Coldest Night of the Year—a COVID safe family friendly 2-5km winter walkathon that raises funds for the hurt, hungry and homeless.

Participants will get a taste of what it’s like to be without a home or safe place to go on those chilly Chilliwack nights, while walking to raise money for the Ann Davis Transition Society.

The Society is offering an in person event with remote/virtual options.

They are looking donations and for walkers who want to start their own fundraiser teams.

To donate or start your own fundraising team visit: https://cnoy.org/location/chilliwack

Walkers who raise $150+ (or $75+ for those under 18) will receive a Coldest Night of the Year toque as a thank you!

With limited options to come together with friends, family and neighbors, Coldest Night of the Year is a FUN and safe way to connect with loved ones– and make a difference in our community.

Ann Davis Coldest Night of the Year 2021 with FVN and chillTV’s Don Lehn

Ann Davis Coldest Night of the Year 2021