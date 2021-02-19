chillTV’s Chilliwack Tonight! “The Unravelling”, Season 3, Episode 3 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV’s Chilliwack Tonight! “The Unravelling”, Season 3, Episode 3.

In “the Unravelling”, things come to a head when “Pippi & Jean-Claude” bite of more than they can chew and Berris senses something is awry and begins making contingency plans, while ensuring Christian ‘stays the course’.

Meanwhile, John Wayne begins planning a solution for the new chillTV Tower Complex at Five Corners, to resolve his disdain for masks, while still staying true to the provincial health order.

We see a return of the classic “In The Beforetimes” and the introduction of a brand new segment, “Samara’s D.I.E….I mean Y”.

