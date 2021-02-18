Chilliwack Chiefs Acquire Tyler McBay from Wellington

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs aquire 2000-born Elmira, Ontario native Tyler McBay from the Wellington Dukes in exchange for future considerations.

McBay, a 6’1, 195 pound defender brings significant experience and depth to the Chiefs lineup. He also brings experience representing Hockey Canada, as a member of Team Canada East at the 2018-19 World Junior A Challenge.

“We are really happy to add Tyler to our group. He is a quality young man with a lot of experience that will help our young group of defensemen moving forward through the remainder of this season.” Said Chiefs Head Coach and General Manager Brian Maloney.