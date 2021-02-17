Graham Vanstone New Fair Manager of Abbotsford Agrifair

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Agrifair is delighted to announce the hiring of Graham Vanstone as its new Fair Manager.

The announcement made Tuesday by Bob Street, President, Abbotsford Agrifair.

Graham replaces Melanie Kish.



Graham is not new to the fair; in the past, he has served on the board and as a contractor and volunteer.



“We are so pleased that Graham has accepted the Fair Manager position, and we are confident that he will be a great asset to the organization,” said Bob Street, President of the Agrifair. “Planning is underway now for this year; we will have some exciting announcements in the weeks and months ahead so please stay tuned.”



“It’s truly an honour to be at the helm of this great community event,” Mr. Vanstone says. “I am looking forward to giving the community a much-needed, thrilling experience at this year’s Fair.”



The 111th Abbotsford Agrifair will take place at Exhibition Park from July 30 – August 1, 2021.





