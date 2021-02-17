BC Superweek Postpone Annual Pro Cycling Series Until July 2022 at the Earliest

Vancouver – Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, BC Superweek has postponed the annual professional cycling series until July 2022 at the earliest.

The decision to postpone the event another year was not made lightly by BC Superweek members, but the safety of athletes and spectators is their top concern. The series is an important annual tradition for cyclists and communities alike, and BC Superweek wants to continue to provide race opportunities for the next generation of cyclists.

“Amid the pandemic, there was a lot of deliberation among the BC Superweek members about the status of this year’s series. The well-being of everyone involved was the top consideration, and the members look forward to bringing the series back once it is safe to do so,” said BC Superweek Series Director Mark Ernsting.

Because the races that make up BC Superweek require significant planning, the uncertainty of the coming months makes it difficult for organizing teams to make the necessary arrangements normally required at this time.

By making professional cycling accessible to communities, BC Superweek annually attracts tens of thousands of spectators. While showcasing professional athletes at a grassroots level, the series is also a great opportunity to engage its communities and for future generations of cyclists to get involved.

BC Superweek members also respect that many businesses and partners are affected by the economic impacts of the pandemic, and unable to make sponsorship commitments at this time. Fortunately, many regular sponsors spoke positively about potentially supporting future BC Superweek events.

Individual city budgets for next year are in preliminary discussions as well, so BC Superweek members hope to be able to confirm the status of the 2022 series later this fall.

The Tour de Delta, New West Grand Prix, Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix, Giro di Burnaby, PoCo Grand Prix and the Tour de White Rock wish everyone a safe and healthy 2021.