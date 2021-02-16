UPDATE – GoFundMe Now One of Many Fundraiser to Help Those Displaced – Over 100 Homeless After Massive Abbotsford Apartment Fire (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – Early Sunday morning, Abbotsford fire fighters attended an apartment fire on Delair Road. First arriving crews saw flames extending from the ground floor through the roof of the building.Multiple factors played a role in making this a tough fire to contain.

Over 20 fundraisers have been already been created to help those affected.

To view the collection of GoFundMes, please visit: https://ca.gofundme.com/c/act/abbotsford-apartment-fire

Mission’s Emergency Support Services volunteers are assisting their counterparts in Abbotsford aiding residents displaced from an apartment fire that struck early this morning. They will be helping all day. https://t.co/RLluPlnx0X — Mission Fire Rescue Service (@mission_fire) February 14, 2021

Video from Abbotsford Fire Fighters Association & Charitable Society of the fire can be found here https://fb.watch/3FlMe51uhj/

Photos from Abbotsford Fire Fighters Association & Charitable Society