UPDATE – GoFundMe Now One of Many Fundraiser to Help Those Displaced – Over 100 Homeless After Massive Abbotsford Apartment Fire (VIDEO)

Abbotsford Fire Fighters Association & Charitable Society

Posted By: Don Lehn February 16, 2021

Abbotsford – Early Sunday morning, Abbotsford fire fighters attended an apartment fire on Delair Road. First arriving crews saw flames extending from the ground floor through the roof of the building.Multiple factors played a role in making this a tough fire to contain.

Over 20 fundraisers have been already been created to help those affected.
To view the collection of GoFundMes, please visit: https://ca.gofundme.com/c/act/abbotsford-apartment-fire

Video from Abbotsford Fire Fighters Association & Charitable Society of the fire can be found here https://fb.watch/3FlMe51uhj/

Photos from Abbotsford Fire Fighters Association & Charitable Society

