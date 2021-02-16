Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce Virtual AGM, March 12 – Guest Speaker MLA Pam Alexis

Abbotsford – The countdown is on for the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce’s virtual AGM, taking place on March 12.

The Chamber will bring together Chamber Members from across the city to connect, learn and vote in the new board on the same day.

Learn more about it here: https://bit.ly/2MdE9H9

Elections will be held for 4 available spots for Director on the Chamber Board (1 year term beginning April 1, 2021).



GUEST SPEAKER:





MLA Pam Alexis

Abbotsford-Mission



Pam Alexis was elected the MLA for Abbotsford-Mission in 2020. She is a member of the Cabinet Committee on Economy.



She began her career in public service in 2005 serving as a School Trustee until 2011. She served as a Mission City Councillor from 2014-18 before holding the office of Mayor from 2018-20.



From 2014-20 she sat on the Joint Shared Services Committee, and the Fraser Valley Regional District executive committee. She worked closely with the city of Abbotsford on shared issues including water, sewer and transit and gained a greater understanding of the issues facing Abbotsford and residents east of Mission.



Prior to politics, she served with many boards and non-profits, including the Mission Chamber of Commerce (Vice-President), the Rotary Club of Mission Midday, and the Sunshine Rotary Club, where she also served as President and earned four Paul Harris Fellowships. From 2012-2015 she was the Vice-President for the BC Winter Games.



Attention Members: If you are unable to attend, please contact lavonne@abbotsfordchamber.com for your Proxy Form to assign your vote to another member or for a Ballot to complete and return.