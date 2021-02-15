Valley RCMP Searching For Owner of Timepieces and Rings

Posted By: Don Lehn February 15, 2021

Chilliwack – Upper Fraser Valley RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance to locate the owner of collector watches and precious gem rings.

A member of the public who found the items in a backpack in the 45000-block of South Sumas Road provided the articles to police.

The police investigation has not identified a person to claim the jewellery.

Investigators feel the items will hold sentimental value and are reaching out for assistance in returning the property to the owner, says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.

RCMP would not specify if this was from a recent theft.

RCMP are urging anyone with information to aide in returning the articles to the owner to call police at 604-792-4611.

