Chilliwack Council (February 16) To Review Overdose Prevention Site Rules and Wine Sales at Superstore

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Council at their February 16 meeting will have two major recommendations to review.

Council agenda is here.

The first is one that consumers have requested for years.

The proposal is to rezone a portion of the subject property from the CSM Zone to the C7 Zone to facilitate liquor sales within the existing commercial building. The purpose of this application is to allow for a 92m2 “Wine on Shelf sales area under a Special Wine Store (SWS) License in conjunction with ‘the existing Real Canadian Superstore.

The other will raise concerns from anti prevention site critics.

In short, the potential for a safe injection site. This has been in flux for quite some time.

OPS or overdose prevention sites are nothing new to Vancouver, Surrey,Maple Ridge and Abbotsford. Many in the Chilliwack recovery community have lobbied for this.

From the agenda: Recommendation that “Zoning Bylaw Amendment Bylaw 2021, No. 5046”, a proposed text amendment to Sections 2, 5 and 9 and to create a new P7 (Specialized Medical Service) Zone, be adopted.

In addition, in response to Council direction on December 1, 2020 a new zone and associated text amendments have been prepared to address specialized medical services including, but not limited to, overdose prevention sites, detoxification centers and needle distribution/return facilities, to allow for the appropriate regulation of these uses.

The draft P7 (Specialized Medical Service) Zone includes the following key features: Principal uses limited to Medical Facility and Medical Clinic with Specialized Medical Service uses permitted as an ancillary use only.

Ancillary is “providing necessary support to the primary activities or operation of an organization, institution, industry, or system.”

A separation distance requirement mandating that a Specialized Medical Service use be a minimum of 300m from the following:

a school, community centre, sports field, park, or playground

a supportive housing facility or facility that serves vulnerable youth

another premises where a Specialized Medical Service is permitted.

The utilization of buffering requirements will limit the land available for this type of use especially in locations which have numerous parks, schools and supportive housing facilities^ such as in the-Downtown Chilliwack neighbourhood.

Should an applicant wish to pursue a location which does not meet the minimum buffering requirement, a Development Variance Permit (DVP)application will be required at time of rezoning to evaluate the suitability of ‘the location in reference to the applicable community amenity/service.”