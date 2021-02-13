Chilliwack Learning Society StoryWalk® – Looking for Business Owners to Participate from March 6 – 21

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Learning Society is interested in posting a StoryWalk® in downtown store windows, and is looking for business owners to participate. This event would run from March 6th-21st.



“StoryWalk® is an innovative and delightful way for children and adults to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time. Laminated pages from a children’s book are posted in store windows or attached to wooden stakes which are installed along an outdoor path. As you stroll down the trail or sidewalk, you’re directed to the next page in the story. This combines three critical elements for overall family health: early literacy learning, family engagement outdoors, and physical activity.

Deadline to consent to being a “page” location: February 19.

Please email Annette at literacyoutreach@chilliwacklearning.com