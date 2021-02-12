Lockdown and Search at Mountain Institution

Kent – Just two weeks after a lockdown and “exceptional search” at Mission Institution (January 30), Mountain Institution is now under a search and lockdown.

Correctional Service Canada reports that on Thursday afternoon (February 11, @4PM) a lockdown was put in place at Mountain institution, the medium security federal institution, to enable staff members to conduct an exceptional search.

The search was ordered to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff and inmates. Normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so.

Video Visits have been suspended until the search is completed.

