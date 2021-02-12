Family Day Long Weekend in Surrey

Surrey – With the announcement of provincial public health orders extending through the Lunar New Year (February 12) and Family Day (February 15) long weekend, B.C. residents are being asked to celebrate the holidays safely.

City of Surrey, which is offering a variety of indoor and outdoor activity ideas to stay active and have fun over the long weekend, reminds citizens to avoid non-essential travel, practise social distancing and connect virtually with loved ones outside of their immediate household.

This upcoming long weeken, the city has some ideas to help you celebrate and connect safely in Surrey.

Find more activities at surrey.ca/online-programming and surrey.ca/events.