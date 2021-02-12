chillTV’s “Hames Hot Mic”, with Clint Hames: “Mayor Ken Popove”, Season 1 Episode 5, February 11, 2021 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – “Hames Hot Mic”, with Clint Hames: “Mayor Ken Popove”, Season 1 Episode 5, February 11, 2021.

Thank you to our gold level sponsor, Simpson Notaries!

Episode 5 of “Hames Hot Mic”, with Clint Hames, former Mayor of Chilliwack, brings us an interview with the current mayor of Chilliwack, Ken Popove!

Next week, February 18 we’re pleased to bring you the first of two interviews, of our newly elected MLA’s, Dan Coulter, MLA Chilliwack!

