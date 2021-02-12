chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: February 11, 2021- Interviews with Trevor McDonald, Kelsey McGregor (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: February 11, 2021- Interviews with Trevor McDonald, Kelsey McGregor.
*This episode has been sponsored by Richard Procee for Chilliwack School Trustee
Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
-Trevor McDonald new Executive Director of the Downtown BIA
-Chilliwack School Trustee By-Election final days.
-The cold snap is causing a strain for homeless shelters
AND
With COVID gathering restrictions extended—what happens to the Chilliwack Chiefs and Jets
Interview: Trevor McDonald,Downtown BIA
Interview: Kelsey McGregor, Unique Get Together Society
