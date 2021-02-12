Abby PD Top Ten Most Wanted – February 12

Abbotsford – The AbbyPD continues to seek the Fraser Valley’s top WANTED offenders. Some of these offenders have evaded arrest for over a year. If you have information about any of these individuals, or know of their whereabouts, please call 9-1-1.

Roman Savoie – 36-years-old. SAVOIE was located in a stolen vehicle in Abbotsford. Wanted for breach of probation. (AbbyPD file: 2014-45691)

Joseph Wojtczak– 31-years-old. WOJTCZAK was located in a stolen vehicle in Abbotsford (vehicle stolen out of Kelowna). Wanted for breach of probation. (AbbyPD file: 2020-11717)

Jennifer Weston– 40-years-old. – WESTON used a bank card that was stolen from an 80-year-old female victim. Wanted for possession/use of a stolen credit card and possession of stolen property. (AbbyPD file: 2020-7013)

Sara Brown– 36-year-old. BROWN has outstanding arrest warrants for the dangerous operation of a vehicle, of breach of a release Order, obstructing a peace officer, possession of stolen property, driving while prohibited, and various charges related to identity theft. (AbbyPD file: 2020-48742 & 2020-38354)

Alfredo Gabriel-Fincaryk– 26-years-old. GABRIEL-FINCARYK is wanted in connection with multiple break-and-enters to commercial properties where over $50,000 worth of merchandise was stolen. Arrestable for three counts of break and enter and breach of a release order. (AbbyPD file: 2019-50291)

Arjun Sandhu – 20-years-old. SANDHU is wanted for assaulting a young woman, anduttering threats kill and hurt to kill the victim and another woman. Due to the nature of these offences, SANDHU is of particular interest to the AbbyPD Domestic Violence Unit detectives. (AbbyPD file: 2019-52816)

Matthew Nicholls 38-years-old.- An arrest warrant has been issued for NICHOLLS for charges related to NINE offences, including break and enter, prohibited driving and breach of his probation order. (AbbyPD file: 2020-14130)

Ryan Easton –44 years- old. During an argument, EASTON punched a young woman in the face, choked her and pointed a firearm at the victim and others. EASTON is wanted for counts including breaches of his release order and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. (AbbyPD files: 2021-753, 2020-47244 and2020-45596)

Mark Glynn– 38-years-old. GLYNN is wanted for auto theft, driving while prohibited and has breached SEVEN court-imposed conditions. (AbbyPD files: 2020-23194 and 2020-44726)