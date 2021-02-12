Abby Open Court Sports Facility Now Operating In A Very Quiet Tradex

Abbotsford (with files from Councilor Dave Loewen) – A group of keen and supportive parents have launched the Fraser Valley’s newest sport facility in the mostly vacant Tradex building at Abbotsford Airport.

The facility boasts 10 courts, for both basketball and volleyball, as well as a pole vault pit. Working within COVID guidelines, youth sports is able to meet and work on skills, each court considered as an individual bubble.

Check out their website: www.open-court.ca