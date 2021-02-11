Thursday Mental Health Call in the Cold for Chillliwack RCMP

Chilliwack – On Thursday afternoon (@3PM Thursday, February 11) Chilliwack RCMP were called to the 45600 block of Vedder Road to stand by and keep the peace while a Doctor from Fraser Health conducted a medical assessment of a 55 year old male.

Chilliwack RCMP have received regular calls from community members who have expressed concern regarding this man’s wellbeing. Given the recent drop in temperatures, Officers were checking on him daily – sometimes multiple times each day. Concerns regarding this individual’s health have surfaced and Fraser Health was engaged.

On Thursday afternoon, the attending Doctor determined that a more thorough assessment of the individual was required. The male has been transported to hospital where he will be assessed by medical professionals.