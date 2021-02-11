Ruling: Canada’s Blueberry Imports to the U.S. Do Not Seriously Injure the U.S. Industry

Victoria/Abbotsford – Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation, and Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries, have issued the following statement in response to the U.S. International Trade Commission’s finding that Canada’s blueberry imports to the U.S. do not seriously injure the U.S. industry:

“Today’s decision is welcome news for B.C.’s blueberry industry, as it means B.C. blueberries will not be subject to any trade restrictions. We would like to thank the B.C. Blueberry Council and the Government of Canada for their teamwork in standing up for the interests of our blueberry farmers and their families.

“There are more than 800 blueberry growers in the province, contributing to B.C.’s jobs, economy and communities in which these farms are operating.

“We will always work closely with the federal government to protect the interests of B.C. workers and their families from any unwarranted international trade investigations and decisions in the future.”

B.C. Blueberry Council Releases Statement Regarding USITC Investigation Conclusion

Abbotsford – The USITC concluded that the import of Canadian blueberries does not pose a threat to U.S. blueberry producers. The BC Blueberry Council is pleased with the conclusion of this investigation following the commission’s review of the evidence. Chair of the BC Blueberry Council Board, Jack Bates, notes “now our members can focus on the growing year ahead, instead of being concerned with trade penalties.”

John Tentomas, president and CEO of Nature’s Touch, one of BC’s largest exporters of blueberries into the U.S., shares his thoughts: “Blueberries, both cultivated and wild, are very important industries that are fulfilling health and wellness needs of consumers in both the USA and Canada. We face the same opportunities and challenges and have managed them together, as true industry and government peers. We are thankful that this decision continues to reflect on this partnership.”

Parm Bains, president, Westberry Farms, says “getting a confirmation from the authorities proves the position we have always stood by. We look forward to continuing to strengthen business ties and work closely with the United States High Bush Blueberry Council (USHBC) and blueberry buyers and brokers in promoting blueberries in North America.”

Jason Smith, BC Blueberry Council Finance Committee chair and co-founder/crop advisor at Pier Consulting is happy. “This is great news!” he enthuses. “The B.C. industry has been working with the U.S. industry for many years. This ruling shows the importance and recognition of our long history of working together for the betterment of both of our industries.”

B.C. and the U.S. have shared a close relationship for many years, with B.C. being a founding member of the North American Blueberry Council. B.C. has a robust trading relationship with the U.S., with a reciprocal number of berries crossing the border in both directions each year. The U.S. is an important market for the B.C. blueberry industry, with approximately 100 million pounds destined for the United States each season.

The decision made today follows the request made by the United States Trade Representative to the International Trade Commission (ITC) on September 29th, 2020 suggesting that they initiate a Section 201 global safeguard investigation into the extent to which increased imports of blueberries have caused serious injury or threat thereof to domestic blueberry growers. The BC Blueberry Council was proactive from the onset of the investigation, working closely with the Canadian and provincial government to prepare its defense and monitor the situation.



