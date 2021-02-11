Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreak over at Chilliwack’s Bradley Centre

Chilliwack/Surrey – Fraser Health is declaring the COVID-19 outbreak over at Bradley Centre, a long-term care facility in Chilliwack, owned and operated by Fraser Health (At Chilliwack Hospital Hospital).

With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at this location.

At this time, it is critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to use the COVID-19 assessment tool and get tested as soon as you have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones. Please don’t wait, and book or drop by one of our collection centres which are operated in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice. People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website.

To book a COVID-19 testing appointment, complete a COVID-19 test booking form.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.