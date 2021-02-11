BC Family Day in Abbotsford – Free Family Sessions at Abby and Matsqui Rec Centres

Abbotsford Recreation Centre

Posted By: Don Lehn February 11, 2021

Abbotsford – Abbotsford has FREE Family Day sessions for the whole family. Activities run 10AM – 6PM at Abbotsford and Matsqui Recreation Centres.

Family Day is Monday, February 15 and we have FREE sessions for the whole family. Activities run from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm at both ARC and MRC and you must pre-register below starting 24hrs in advance. 

Please note sessions book up quickly and are limited due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Swimming at MRC
  • 10:00 am – 11:30 am
  • 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm
  • 2:00 pm  – 3:30 pm
  • 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Skating at MRC and ARC
  • 10:00 am – 11:00 am (both)
  • 11:30 am – 12:30 pm (ARC)
  • 1:00 pm  – 2:00 pm (ARC)
  • 1:30 pm  – 2:30 pm (MRC)
  • 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm (both)
  • 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm (both)
Family Gym Time at ARC
  • 10:00 am – 11:00am 
  • 11:30am – 12:30 pm
  • 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Family Badminton at ARC
  • 2:30 pm  – 3:30 pm
Family Pickleball at ARC
  • 3:45 pm – 4:45pm
Family Basketball at ARC
  • 5:00 pm – 6:00pm

Register Online for Family Day

