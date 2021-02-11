BC Family Day in Abbotsford – Free Family Sessions at Abby and Matsqui Rec Centres

Abbotsford – Abbotsford has FREE Family Day sessions for the whole family. Activities run 10AM – 6PM at Abbotsford and Matsqui Recreation Centres.

Family Day is Monday, February 15 and we have FREE sessions for the whole family. Activities run from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm at both ARC and MRC and you must pre-register below starting 24hrs in advance.

Please note sessions book up quickly and are limited due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Swimming at MRC

10:00 am – 11:30 am

12:00 pm – 1:30 pm

2:00 pm – 3:30 pm

4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Skating at MRC and ARC

10:00 am – 11:00 am (both)

11:30 am – 12:30 pm (ARC)

1:00 pm – 2:00 pm (ARC)

1:30 pm – 2:30 pm (MRC)

3:00 pm – 4:00 pm (both)

4:30 pm – 5:30 pm (both)

Family Gym Time at ARC

10:00 am – 11:00am

11:30am – 12:30 pm

1:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Family Badminton at ARC

2:30 pm – 3:30 pm

Family Pickleball at ARC

3:45 pm – 4:45pm

Family Basketball at ARC

5:00 pm – 6:00pm

Register Online for Family Day