CCE Paddling Club, Cultus Lake – Learn To Kayak

Fraser Valley – The CCE Paddling Club is hosting a learn to kayak course.

Yes, It’s a touch chilly right now, but will will warm up soon !

Do you know a teen or preteen who wants to learn to kayak? It’s easy to physically distance and stay safe outdoors in a kayak! Our 12 lesson, Intro to kayaking course starts April 7th at Cultus Lake, Chilliwack, all equipment provided.

Register now to secure your spot!

For more information & registration click on the ticket link https://chilliwackcentreofexcellence.sportical.com/…/5251The CCE Paddling Club is a not-for profit club which offers kayaking instruction for all ages and abilities, on Cultus Lake and the Chilliwack River. To find out more about our club and club programs check out our website http://ccekayak.com