Fraser Health Declares a COVID-19 outbreak at Abbotsford Regional Hospital – Transmission in a Medicine Unit

Fraser Valley – On Monday, Fraser Health is provided the following information regarding COVID-19 outbreaks in our region:

Acute:

Fraser Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak over at Surrey Memorial Hospital. With the implementation of comprehensive strategies, there is no longer an outbreak at this site.

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Abbotsford Regional Hospital after evidence of transmission in a medicine unit.

Two patients and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. The outbreak is limited to one medicine unit, which is temporarily closed to admissions. The hospital, including the emergency department, remains fully operational.

Fraser Health continues to implement precautions, including enhanced cleaning as well as contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medical staff, and patients.

Fraser Health has notified all patients on the affected unit about the outbreak, and in addition, have informed the families of patients who are unable to share this information. Abbotsford Regional Hospital is working with essential visitors to the affected unit on a case-by-case basis.

Long term care:

Fraser Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks over at The Madison Care Centre in Coquitlam, Suncreek Village in Surrey, Evergreen Baptist Care Society in White Rock and St. Michael’s Centre in Burnaby.

With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at these locations.

It is critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to use the COVID-19 assessment tool and get tested as soon as you have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones. Please don’t wait, and book or drop by one of our collection centres which are operated in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice. People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website.

To book a COVID-19 testing appointment, complete a COVID-19 test booking form.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.