Agriculture Ministry Collaborating with Post-Secondary Institutions to Grow Awareness for B.C.-Grown Foods on Campus Including UFV

Victoria/Fraser Valley – Feed BC is launching partnerships with nine post-secondary institutions throughout B.C., with each committed to working within their institutions and with their food service operators and caterers to grow B.C. food purchases toward at least 30% of their total food expenditures:

British Columbia Institute of Technology

Camosun College

Selkirk College

Simon Fraser University

Thompson Rivers University

University of British Columbia

University of the Fraser Valley

University of Northern British Columbia

Vancouver Community College

The University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) offers a made-in-house, locally sourced menu ranging from bread made in Delta, cranberries from Richmond, dairy from Fraser Valley farms and local beef. Located in some of the world’s most fertile farmland, UFV is working hard within the university and broader community to foster local food culture and build more opportunities for B.C. food and agriculture in the region and beyond.

“UFV is located in the beautiful Fraser Valley, where there is a strong food culture emerging in what we call the breadbasket of B.C.,” said Craig Toews, vice-president external, UFV. “As part of this movement, UFV is committed to providing opportunities to growers and producers to supply our institution’s cafeteria, catering and vending with locally sourced products. Our students and staff expect a safe supply chain and healthy options. We feel that by working with our local producers, we will be successful in meeting these priorities.”