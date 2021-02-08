2021 BCFC Annual General Meeting (Zoom) Thursday March 25

Fraser Valley – The 2021 BCFC Annual General Meeting will be on Zoom, on Thursday March 25.

This is a free event and open to all BCFC members, parents of players as well as current and former players and coaches.

More information can be found by clicking this Facebook link – British Columbia Football Conference (BCFC)

The on line event will run 7 to 10 PM that night.

Junior football took a major hit last season due to COVID and with gathering restrictions extended, many questions will be raised.

This will effect the Valley Huskers.