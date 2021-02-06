viaSport BC – Return to Sport Update re COVID Gathering Rules Extended

Victoria – On Friday, the Province of B.C. announced that the current public health restrictions are being kept in place. While there haven’t been updates to the restrictions for sport, this means that the following key items remain in place:

Individuals are permitted to travel to their home club for the purpose of sport, while following all restrictions in the current public health Order.

The clarifications from January 7 on “group sport” remain applicable to adult sport.

The high performance exemption remains in effect for athletes identified by CSI-Pacific and their Provincial or National Sport organization.

The specifications around children and youth sport remain unchanged. Games and tournaments are temporarily suspended for teams.

The Intercollegiate varsity sport exemption allows for athletes to train or practice only with the post-secondary institution with which they are enrolled.

For more details on the information above, head to the viaSport BC website or FAQ page.

The BCHL season remains on hold until March 1, when the league will review their options. The PJHL has pretty much shut down for the season.