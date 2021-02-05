Mandatory Premises ID Regulation For Livestock Producers

Victoria/Fraser Valley – After consulting with B.C.’s farming and ranching community, the Province is moving forward with a mandatory Premises Identification (ID) regulation to help livestock producers and communities better prepare for emergencies and be equipped to respond to them.

Premises ID registration: https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/ext/pid-ext/

“B.C. farmers and ranchers have been clear that a new regulation to trace their animals is needed, and we are listening,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries. “Rapid access to information is key in an emergency, and Premises ID was invaluable during the 2017 wildfires. When the new regulation is in place, it will include mandatory registration so we can effectively support industry in responding to both animal health and environmental emergencies affecting livestock and poultry.”

A new Premises ID regulation under the B.C. Animal Health Act is anticipated to be in place in early 2022. The ministry is developing regulatory changes based upon stakeholder engagement. Consideration was given to the opinions and ideas received in response to an intentions paper from approximately 850 B.C. ranchers and livestock producers, local governments and industry associations.