Winter Storm Watch for Coquihalla & Highway 3. 20 – 30 cms of Snow by Friday Morning – Protocol at Box Canyon

Fraser Valley (Environment Canada)- Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for the Coquihalla and Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton.

There is a potential for 20 to 30 cms of snow by Friday morning.

Please be advised that the Coquihalla Protocol will go into effect at noon today at Box Canyon. Another 20-40cm of snow expected by Friday morning. Based on conditions the chain-up may be activated. Check #DriveBC for up-to-date road conditions. #BCHwy5 — YRB Nicola Ltd (@YRBNicola) February 4, 2021

5:00 AM PST Thursday 04 February 2021

Winter storm watch in effect for:

Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt

Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass

20 to 30 cm snow by Friday morning.



A weather system will move over southern BC today spreading snow to the region. Segments of the Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt and Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass will receive 20 to 30 cm snow by Friday morning.



Another system will approach the region Friday night. Additional snow of up to 15 cm can be expected on Saturday.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.



Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.