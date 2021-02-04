Fraser Valley (Environment Canada)- Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for the Coquihalla and Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton.
There is a potential for 20 to 30 cms of snow by Friday morning.
5:00 AM PST Thursday 04 February 2021
Winter storm watch in effect for:
- Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt
- Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass
20 to 30 cm snow by Friday morning.
A weather system will move over southern BC today spreading snow to the region. Segments of the Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt and Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass will receive 20 to 30 cm snow by Friday morning.
Another system will approach the region Friday night. Additional snow of up to 15 cm can be expected on Saturday.
Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.
Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.
Be the first to comment on "Winter Storm Watch for Coquihalla & Highway 3. 20 – 30 cms of Snow by Friday Morning – Protocol at Box Canyon"