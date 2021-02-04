Canadian Powerlifting Union Cancels National Title Competition

St.John’s NFLD – Back in September, the CPU, in conjunction with the National Meet Director, decided to move the CPU National Championship to the month of May, 2021.

Moving Nationals forward was to allow for more training for the CPU National Championship in St. Johns, NFLD, May 7-14, 2021.

All that is off the table and out of the weight room.

The Valley’s Sumeet Sharma, a past national title holder and international competitor ( and corrections officer) told FVN: CPU Nationals has been cancelled in May. CPU Nationals is the biggest powerlifting event in our country. If you finish in first place, you will get an opportunity to represent Canada at the World s Powerlifting Championship.

Back to the gym until next year.