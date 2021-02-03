Over 1700 Requests For Chilliwack School Trustee Mail in Election Ballots – Advance Voting Starts Wednesday

Chilliwack – As of February 1, the city of Chilliwack received 1,706 requests for mail-in ballots for the School District No. 33 By-Election.

Completed ballots can be returned by mail, dropped off at the drop box at City Hall 24 hours a day, or dropped off at a voting venue during advanced voting days and general voting day.

If you putting them in the mail, remember to ADD POSTAGE as that was not specified on the instructions or on the large envelope.

Mail ballots must be received by February 13 at 8 pm.

The first advance voting day is Wednesday, February 3 from 8 am – 8 pm, at the Chilliwack Landing Sports Centre.

More information: chilliwack.com/elections