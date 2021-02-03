Mission — The District of Mission has announced that the municipal by-election will take place on April 24, 2021.
The by-election has been called after previous Mayor Pam Alexis, became MLA for Abbotsford-Mission in 2020. In the absence of a Mayor, District Council has rotated as Acting Mayor each month.
Key dates:
Nomination Period Starts: Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.
Nomination Period Ends: Friday, March 19, 2021, at 4:00 p.m.
Advanced Voting Days: Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Saturday, April 17, 2021
Sunday, April 18, 2021
General Voting Day: Saturday, April 24, 2021
Advanced voting will occur at the Mission Leisure Centre. All information and updates will be available at mission.ca/elections and shared on the District of Mission social media channels.
Be the first to comment on "District of Mission – Mayoral By-Election Dates"