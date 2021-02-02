UFV Women’s Soccer – Marcina Takes Cascades’ Head-Coaching Reins

Fraser Valley (Dan Kinvig) – The University of the Fraser Valley athletic department is pleased to introduce Niko Marcina as head coach of the Cascades women’s soccer program.

Marcina had been helming the Cascades on an interim basis since August, following the departure of former head coach Rob Giesbrecht. Previous to that, the Surrey, B.C. product served five seasons as an assistant coach with UFV women’s soccer.

“Niko has earned this opportunity,” said Steve Tuckwood, UFV director of athletics and campus recreation. “He’s passionate about the team and the student-athletes, and the successes they’ve had even in a really challenging year. There’s been commitment from every member of the team athletically and academically, and I’ve seen them really jell as a group in what have been probably the most difficult months they’ve ever experienced as athletes.

“We’re excited to have Niko come in on a full-time basis and continue the good work he’s already started.”

Marcina brings a wealth of coaching experience to his new role. He is the director of coaching at New Westminster Soccer Club, and also serves as a support staff coach with BC Soccer. He holds a national B coaching license from the Canadian Soccer Association, and a technical director diploma from BC Soccer. He’s previously worked as a coach with the Vancouver Whitecaps Academy, and as a head coach in the BC Soccer Premier League, leading youth squads from Surrey United SC and Fraser Valley FC to Provincial Cup titles.

Before joining the coaching ranks, Marcina had a highly decorated playing career with the UBC Thunderbirds men’s soccer program. He was a three-time team MVP, led Canada West in assists in 2005, and helped the T-Birds win a pair of national championships (2005 and 2007).

A graduate of Surrey’s Tamanawis Secondary, Marcina holds a Bachelor of Human Kinetics from UBC, and a Master’s in Recreation and Sport Science from Ohio University.

“It’s been a long-term dream and goal of mine to oversee this women’s soccer program,” Marcina enthused. “I’m extremely excited, relieved, and anxious at the same time. But all of it said and done, I’m well-prepared to take on this task, and I know the players are excited to move forward with the consistent approach we’ve established. We’re all looking forward to building a positive future for the program together.”

Amidst the challenges of COVID-19 and a limited competitive schedule this past fall, Marcina took the opportunity to invest in community initiatives with his student-athletes. Cascades women’s soccer volunteered at Archway Community Services putting together food hampers, and worked together to create anti-racism and anti-bullying mentorship presentations that they hope to deliver via Zoom to local youth soccer teams and school groups in the coming weeks and months.

“Priority one was to create an environment where student-athletes felt supported and had a voice and a say in the direction of the program, and I think we’ve done a good job establishing that,” Marcina said. “Priority two was to build our community initiatives. It’s very important for our staff and players to engage with our community in a meaningful way.

“There’s so much love and support amongst the team, and I wanted to continue that on. It’s a blessing that it’s all worked itself out. I’m looking forward to continuing to give back to the players and the program, and to steer us in a bright and positive direction.”