RCMP Searching for Missing Woman – Shaelene Keeler Bell

Fraser Valley – RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Shaelene Keeler Bell, 23, of Chilliwack. Ms. Bell was last seen on January 30, 2021 in the 9300-block of Edward Street.

Shaelene Keeler Bell description:

Caucasian female;

Height: 157 cm (5’02);

Weight: 43 kg (95 lbs);

Hair: bleach blonde;

Eyes: brown;

Associated to a grey 2021 Hyundai Tucson BC marker CR975V.

As investigators continue to search for Ms. Bell they are asking the public to remain watchful for her.

Police and family are concerned for Shaelene’s well-being, says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.

Chilliwack RCMP urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shaelene Keeler Bell to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Follow on Twitter at UFVRD_RCMP.