Health Insurance BC (HIBC) Benefits and Pharmaceutical Programs and Services Now at Service BC

Victoria – Health Insurance BC (HIBC) benefits and pharmaceutical programs and services is now provided at the Service BC provincial contact centre.

More information on Health Insurance BC’s programs and services is available at: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content?id=D30FA6D4E8CE45FB908338FDB38A8813

Find out more about the B.C. Medical Services Plan at: www.gov.bc.ca/msp

Appointments at Service BC locations can be scheduled through the mobile BC Services Card, by calling the nearest Service BC location or online at: https://appointments.servicebc.gov.bc.ca/appointment

For information on the BC Services Card and how to download and activate a mobile card, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/BCServicesCard

This means people needing help with their benefits for Medical Services Plan (MSP), Pharmacare and Fair Pharmacare can get the information or assistance they need, quicker and easier. It also includes new access to the Service BC provincial contact centre texting service and translation services in more than 140 languages.

This is the largest permanent set of services to be brought into the Service BC provincial contact centre since its creation in 2016. The number of staff at the centre is increasing by approximately 100 employees to ensure resources are available to manage HIBC call volumes. Around 90 of these employees were part of the HIBC contact centre under the previous contract and will bring their working knowledge to their new positions. They have also been provided additional training to ensure full knowledge of the suite of services available under the Service BC banner.