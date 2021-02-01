Elections BC – 2020 Provincial General Election Financing Reports Available

Victoria – Election financing reports for the 2020 provincial election are now available. This may be too technical for the causal reader but it does show what you can and can not spend on Provincial election campaigns and the inner workings.
IE for Chilliwack and Chilliwack-Kent:
Jason Lum (Ind) brought in $22.5K, spent $18K and reimbursed $7K
Diane Janzen brought in $33.4K, spent $23.2K and reimbursed $11K
Kelli Paddon brought in $4K, spent $2.7K and reimbursed $980
Dan Coulter brought in $9900, spent $6200, reimbursed $2990
John Martin brought in $56.9K , spent same and reimbursed 0$
Due to extenuating circumstances, extensions to the filing deadline were granted to the five candidates (including Laurie Throness) and one political party (BC Communists).
Major political parties:
|Political party
|Scanned report
|Report summary
|Contributions
|BC Green Party
|bit.ly/3r9dP04
|bit.ly/2Mp4lz1
|bit.ly/3oEgm0L
|BC Liberal Party
|bit.ly/2MgBvRy
|bit.ly/3oDfXeM
|bit.ly/2MpHbsb
|BC NDP
|bit.ly/2MHyObx
|bit.ly/3oEodeG
|bit.ly/2L6JFuW
All political participants:
|Filer type
|Scanned reports*
|Contributions
|Candidates
|bit.ly/3tdODr4
|bit.ly/2YAUaKk
|All political parties
|bit.ly/2YAbxLm
|bit.ly/3cxd3pM
|Constituency associations
|bit.ly/39ALABy
|N/A
|Third party advertising sponsors
|bit.ly/2YFZbkx
|bit.ly/3j8dEiJ
* On the webpage for the scanned report, click “View Details” on the far right for a report summary.
Under the Election Act, eligible parties and candidates can submit claims to have some of their election expenses reimbursed. Eligible parties and candidates can be reimbursed for up to 50% of their eligible expenses, up to a maximum of 50% of the election expenses limit. 50% of the amount claimed must be paid to a party or candidate within 15 days after the claim and supporting receipts are filed. The remainder will be paid after Elections BC reviews the report and supporting records and receipts. The amount of the second payment will be adjusted if the party or candidate has claimed amounts not eligible for reimbursement.
Parties are eligible to have expenses reimbursed if they received at least 5% of the valid votes province-wide. Candidates are eligible if they received at least 10% of the valid votes in their electoral district.
The table below shows the parties eligible for election expense reimbursements, and the amounts they have claimed.
|Political party
|Amount claimed for election expense reimbursement
|BC Green Party
|$300,774.59
|BC Liberal Party
|$1,552,198.27
|BC NDP
|$2,151,258.25
Election financing reports must be filed with Elections BC within 90 days after a provincial election. The filing deadline for these reports was 4:30 p.m. on January 22, 2021.
The filers below did not file by the deadline. They may file by February 22, 2021 with a late filing fee of $500.
|Filer
|Filer type
|Electoral district
|Affiliation
|Construction and Specialized Workers’ Union Local 1611
|Third party advertising sponsor
|N/A
|N/A
|International Union of Operating Engineers – Canadian Region
|Third party advertising sponsor
|N/A
|N/A
|Libertarian
|Political party
|N/A
|N/A
|Teamsters Local 213
|Third party advertising sponsor
|N/A
|N/A
|Trevor Bolin
|Candidate
|Peace River North
|Conservative
|UA Canada
|Third party advertising sponsor
|N/A
|N/A
Due to extenuating circumstances, extensions to the filing deadline were granted to the five candidates and one political party:
|Filer
|Electoral district
|Affiliation
|Extension date
|Communist Party of BC
|N/A
|N/A
|February 22, 2021
|Laurie Throness
|Chilliwack-Kent
|BC Liberal Party
|February 22, 2021
|Paul Boparai
|Surrey-Newton
|BC Liberal Party
|February 22, 2021
|Sonia Furstenau
|Cowichan Valley
|BC Green Party
|February 22, 2021
|Tesicca Chi-Ying Truong
|Vancouver-Langara
|BC NDP
|February 22, 2021
|Tripat Atwal
|Burnaby-Edmonds
|BC Liberal Party
|February 16, 2021
For more information on how to use the Financial Reports and Political Contributions system (FRPC) on Elections BC’s website, see the links below.
Be the first to comment on "Elections BC – 2020 Provincial General Election Financing Reports Available"