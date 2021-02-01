Elections BC – 2020 Provincial General Election Financing Reports Available

Victoria – Election financing reports for the 2020 provincial election are now available. This may be too technical for the causal reader but it does show what you can and can not spend on Provincial election campaigns and the inner workings.

IE for Chilliwack and Chilliwack-Kent:

Jason Lum (Ind) brought in $22.5K, spent $18K and reimbursed $7K

Diane Janzen brought in $33.4K, spent $23.2K and reimbursed $11K

Kelli Paddon brought in $4K, spent $2.7K and reimbursed $980

Dan Coulter brought in $9900, spent $6200, reimbursed $2990

John Martin brought in $56.9K , spent same and reimbursed 0$

Due to extenuating circumstances, extensions to the filing deadline were granted to the five candidates (including Laurie Throness) and one political party (BC Communists).

Major political parties:

Political partyScanned reportReport summaryContributions
BC Green Partybit.ly/3r9dP04bit.ly/2Mp4lz1bit.ly/3oEgm0L
BC Liberal Partybit.ly/2MgBvRybit.ly/3oDfXeMbit.ly/2MpHbsb
BC NDPbit.ly/2MHyObxbit.ly/3oEodeGbit.ly/2L6JFuW

All political participants:

Filer typeScanned reports*Contributions
Candidatesbit.ly/3tdODr4bit.ly/2YAUaKk
All political partiesbit.ly/2YAbxLmbit.ly/3cxd3pM
Constituency associationsbit.ly/39ALAByN/A
Third party advertising sponsorsbit.ly/2YFZbkxbit.ly/3j8dEiJ

* On the webpage for the scanned report, click “View Details” on the far right for a report summary.

Under the Election Act, eligible parties and candidates can submit claims to have some of their election expenses reimbursed. Eligible parties and candidates can be reimbursed for up to 50% of their eligible expenses, up to a maximum of 50% of the election expenses limit. 50% of the amount claimed must be paid to a party or candidate within 15 days after the claim and supporting receipts are filed. The remainder will be paid after Elections BC reviews the report and supporting records and receipts. The amount of the second payment will be adjusted if the party or candidate has claimed amounts not eligible for reimbursement.

Parties are eligible to have expenses reimbursed if they received at least 5% of the valid votes province-wide. Candidates are eligible if they received at least 10% of the valid votes in their electoral district.

The table below shows the parties eligible for election expense reimbursements, and the amounts they have claimed.

Political partyAmount claimed for election expense reimbursement
BC Green Party$300,774.59
BC Liberal Party$1,552,198.27
BC NDP$2,151,258.25

Election financing reports must be filed with Elections BC within 90 days after a provincial election. The filing deadline for these reports was 4:30 p.m. on January 22, 2021.

The filers below did not file by the deadline. They may file by February 22, 2021 with a late filing fee of $500.

FilerFiler typeElectoral districtAffiliation
Construction and Specialized Workers’ Union Local 1611Third party advertising sponsorN/AN/A
International Union of Operating Engineers – Canadian RegionThird party advertising sponsorN/AN/A
LibertarianPolitical partyN/AN/A
Teamsters Local 213Third party advertising sponsorN/AN/A
Trevor BolinCandidatePeace River NorthConservative
UA CanadaThird party advertising sponsorN/AN/A


Due to extenuating circumstances, extensions to the filing deadline were granted to the five candidates and one political party:

FilerElectoral districtAffiliationExtension date
Communist Party of BCN/AN/AFebruary 22, 2021
Laurie ThronessChilliwack-KentBC Liberal PartyFebruary 22, 2021
Paul BoparaiSurrey-NewtonBC Liberal PartyFebruary 22, 2021
Sonia FurstenauCowichan ValleyBC Green PartyFebruary 22, 2021
Tesicca Chi-Ying TruongVancouver-LangaraBC NDPFebruary 22, 2021
Tripat AtwalBurnaby-EdmondsBC Liberal PartyFebruary 16, 2021

For more information on how to use the Financial Reports and Political Contributions system (FRPC) on Elections BC’s website, see the links below.

·         FRPC – Tips on Searching

·         FRPC – Frequently Asked Questions

