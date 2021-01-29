Five CEBL Free Agents Including one FV Bandit – Could Change Team’s Futures

Abbotsford/Niagra (Lucas Weese) – Last summer, the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) did the seemingly impossible when it pulled off the CEBL Summer Series amidst a global pandemic, becoming the first pro league in Canada to return to play after the coronavirus shut down the sports world in March. The feat provided the league with national and international exposure that has elevated it to a Canadian-based global sports brand that is already regarded as one of the best pro basketball leagues in the world.

Now the league looks ahead to 2021 with high expectations. On Monday, the CEBL’s free agency period begins. The five players below played key roles on their teams during the 2020 CEBL Summer Series, and where they end up this season will go a long way toward determining the success of their 2021 club. In addition to being able to sign players who were not in the league in 2020 as early as Monday, CEBL teams have until March 1 to re-sign players who were with them in 2020 before they hit the open market. CEBL fans will be keeping a close eye on where these players land when free agency opens.

Mathieu Kamba (G, Edmonton Stingers)

Kamba played alongside two-time CEBL Player of the Year Xavier Moon en route to the Edmonton Stingers’ 2020 CEBL Summer Series championship win. His most impressive game came in the semifinals against the Ottawa Blackjacks, where he put up a game-high 26 points in the Stingers’ 88-75 victory. Kamba impressed not only with his perimeter defence but his willingness to improve his three-point shot. For his career, Kamba is 46.3 per cent from the field and 32.7 per cent from three. The 25-year-old was second amongst his teammates in points (12.9) and rebounds (4.9), while finishing third in the CEBL in steals per game (2.0).

If the Stingers want to successfully defend their CEBL title, bringing an experienced player back like Kamba is critical. He will provide the team with defensive physicality as well as a scoring threat from outside the arc. Kamba currently plays in Spain for Meilla Sport Capital, where he is averaging 12.4 points per game in 10 games played.

“I’ll do anything to help my team win,” said Kamba to Edmonton Stingers writer Jason Hills last summer. “I’ve always prided myself on how hard I work defensively, but I’m becoming more comfortable if I’m being asked to score. I’ve never been afraid to put the work in, and I’m starting to master different roles.”

Jahenns Manigat (G, Fraser Valley Bandits)

Last season Manigat came to the Fraser Valley Bandits after spending two years with DEAC Kosárlabda in Hungary. With the Bandits, Manigat finished second in both scoring average (13.9) and steals (1.9) while leading the team with a 42.1 three-point percentage.

Born in Montreal, Manigat attended Creighton University, where he played alongside current Indiana Pacer Doug McDermott. After graduating from Creighton, Manigat went to Europe, playing professional basketball in various countries, including Romania, Hungary, and Lithuania.

For the Bandits, bringing back a player like Manigat will increase their offensive production. He’s explosive when going to the rim and can also stretch the floor in transition to find his teammates for open shots. Manigat can use his length to lock in defensively on opposing teams’ best scoring threats. Currently shooting 32 percent from three for Pieno Zvaigzdes in Lithuania, the Bandits can sure use a three-point shooter like Manigat. Fraser Valley finished runner-up to Edmonton in the Summer Series last year.

“We are going to work really hard to ensure we build on the success we had last year,” said Bandits head coach and general manager Kyle Julius. Re-signing Manigat will go a long way toward fueling that effort.

Tre’Darius McCallum (SF, Guelph Nighthawks)

McCallum came to the Guelph Nighthawks with a plethora of experience, including two seasons in the NBA G League with the Windy City Bulls where he appeared in 53 games. Despite the Nighthawks finishing 3-3 during the CEBL Summer Series, McCallum earned All-CEBL Second team honours. He led the Nighthawks in points (12.1) and steals (1.4) per game.

“There were moments where he was tired on the floor and he’s calling for a sub because he’s giving you everything,” said Nighthawks head coach Charles Kissi. “He challenged everybody to be better, including himself.”

Kissi put McCallum in a role that differed from his experience in the NBA G League, where he had been a complimentary “three and D” performer, constantly taking open shots. With the Nighthawks, the small forward stepped into a primary role, being the scorer and playmaker.

McCallum currently plays in Slovakia for Levice. He hopes to use the time in Europe to improve as a player ahead of CEBL free agency.

“It helped me realize how I can play basketball and how I can help teams,” McCallum said. “It was my first time thrown into the spotlight. I needed this in my career. I’m thankful for the Guelph staff for trusting in me and having that faith and belief that I can be that type of player.”

Rashawn Browne (G, Saskatchewan Rattlers)

Rashawn Browne entered the CEBL as a rookie in 2020. The guard started his collegiate career at New Mexico State, playing alongside current Toronto Raptor Pascal Siakam, before transferring to the University of Manitoba. Playing in U Sports allowed Browne to shine, winning team MVP twice and earning a spot on the Second-Team All-Canadian roster.

Making the jump from a university team, where he’s the main scorer, to the CEBL was an adjustment for Browne. Playing only six games during the Summer Series, Browne acknowledged the difficult transition as he navigated his new role on the team.

Despite the Rattlers finishing with a 1-5 record and seventh place finish during the CEBL Summer Series, Browne led the team in assists per game (3.5) and was fourth in scoring, averaging 8.5 points per game. The CEBL rookie turned a lot of heads and will be a highly sought commodity heading into free agency. The Rattlers are hoping to sign him early during the free agency window, and Browne hints at his desire to return to a franchise that won the CEBL’s inaugural CEBL Championship in 2019. As he heads into his sophomore season in the league, Browne hopes that the work he’s put in during the offseason will lead to improvement on the court next year.

“It’s a mental switch,” Browne said. “Coach will know more about who I am and what I’m capable of doing. It will be more expected of me.”

Jean-Victor Mukama (G, Hamilton Honey Badgers)

Mukama’s performance with the Honey Badgers during the CEBL Summer Series earned him All-CEBL First team honours. The 6-foot-8 guard led the team in scoring, averaging 14.1 points per game. In the final three of Hamilton’s eight games, Mukama averaged 25 points and 5.3 rebounds on 56.5 percent shooting from the field.

Mukama comes from a successful tenure with the Ryerson University Rams, finishing sixth in career scoring for the program’s history. In October 2019, the Hamilton native received a tryout with the Raptors 905 G League team, and was the final player paired from their regular season roster. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit North America, uncertainty and doubt occupied Mukama’s mind.

“When we were in lockdown, no one knew when we were going to get out, yet alone play basketball,” said Mukama. “It was an uncertain time personally and professionally.”

Fortunately, Mukama received the opportunity to showcase his skills on the Canadian stage during the CEBL Summer Series. With the CEBL playing while leagues around the world were on hiatus, Mukama used the CEBL experience as a springboard to earn a contract with Aris Leeuwarden in the Netherlands.

“As the Summer Series games went on, I started meshing more with guys and there was more chemistry on the court,” Mukama said. “The coaches told me, ‘Just go out there and be you.’ I played my best basketball the last two games and I’m glad I did.”

Mukama can use his length to defend with force, and he can also score and be a playmaker. Once CEBL free agency opens, he will be a sought-after target for a team looking for a two-way player.

