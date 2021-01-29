Court Dates Set – BC COVID Restrictions vs In-Person Worship

Fraser Valley/Winnipeg/Vancouver – The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms sent out a media release stating that dates have been set for the hearing of two lawsuits against lockdowns in British Columbia and Manitoba.

The argument is over in-person worship and the “closure of churches” due to COVID restrictions. They include places of worship in Chilliwack and Abbotsford.

On March 1-3, 2021, the Justice Centre challenge to BC’s public health orders restricting protests and prohibiting worship services will be heard by Chief Justice Hinkson at the Supreme Court of British Columbia in Vancouver. The Justice Centre represents over a dozen BC individuals and faith communities who have been issued tickets which total many tens of thousands of dollars for the peaceful exercise of their constitutional rights and freedoms as protected by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Included in the argument are fines imposed to Chilliwack’s Free Grace Baptist Church, Free Reformed Church and Valley Heights Community Church.

From Abbotsford, Immanuel Covenant Reformed Church