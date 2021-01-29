Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: January 28, 2021.
Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
- chillTV televised debate for Chilliwack School Board by-election, 7 pm February 5.
- Good news on this year’s Rotary Christmas Card Program!
-More controversial social media postings from Barry Neufeld!
AND
While many sports are cancelled—that doesn’t mean, you ignore the coach !
Interview: Jared Mumford, Chilliwack School Trustee
News Director: Don Lehn
chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™
Be the first to comment on "chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: January 28, 2021 – Interview: Jared Mumford, Chilliwack School Trustee (VIDEO)"