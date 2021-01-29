chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: January 28, 2021 – Interview: Jared Mumford, Chilliwack School Trustee (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: January 28, 2021.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:

chillTV televised debate for Chilliwack School Board by-election, 7 pm February 5.

Good news on this year’s Rotary Christmas Card Program!

-More controversial social media postings from Barry Neufeld!

AND

While many sports are cancelled—that doesn’t mean, you ignore the coach !

Interview: Jared Mumford, Chilliwack School Trustee

News Director: Don Lehn

chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™