Generation Health – Free YMCA Healthy Lifestyle Program for Children and Their Families

Fraser Valley – Generation Health is a FREE and VIRTUAL 10-week healthy lifestyle program for children and their families, delivered through the YMCA of Greater Vancouver and in partnership with the Childhood Obesity Foundation.

Program participants will meet online once a week to learn about healthy eating, physical activity, goal setting, body image, self-esteem and more.

There will be 3 programs days to choose from: Mondays, Tuesdays or Fridays from 6:30-8:30pm.

This program requires prior registration and screening through these details: phone 1-888-650-3141 or send an e-mail to info@generationhealth.ca.