AbbyPD Investigate Adelaide Street Home Invasion – Woman Assaulted – Three People Pepper Sprayed

Abbotsford – Early Wednesday Morning (January 27, @3:30AM) AbbyPD patrol officers were flagged down by a woman who advised that she was the victim of a home invasion. Officers responded to a residence in the 2600 blk of Adelaide Street to find that four adult occupants had been confronted in the home by multiple masked men.

The suspects forced their way into the basement suite and tied up one female. The suspects then proceeded upstairs, bear-sprayed the other occupants and demanded money. A physical altercation ensued with the suspects and one male resident. The resident was subsequently taken to hospital by BC Ambulance Service to receive medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries including a broken wrist.

Nothing appears to have been stolen in what investigators believe to be a targeted incident.

AbbyPD Major Crime Unit detectives continue to investigate and ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.