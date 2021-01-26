Kent Council Highlights From January 25 Meeting – Parcel Tax, Grants

Kent/Agassiz – Kent Council Highlights from the From the meeting of January 25, 2021.

Parcel Tax Roll Review Panel

Councillors Spaeti and Schwichtenberg will join the Director of Finance as the Parcel Tax Roll Review Panel.

The purpose for the sitting of the Parcel Tax Review Panel is to confirm and authenticate the Rockwell Bay Estates Water System and Mount Woodside Sewer and Water Parcel Tax Rolls.

The Parcel Tax Review Panel will be held on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 11:00 am. The rolls will be available Wednesday, January 27th and can be inspected at the Reception Counter at Municipal Hall during regular office hours. The public is encouraged to call ahead as COVID-19 safety measures are in place.

Property owners must submit in writing to the District at least forty-eight (48) hours prior to the time appointed for the sitting of the Tax Review Panel if they wish to request to amend the roll with respect to any of the following:

There is an error or omission respecting a name or address; There is an error or omission respecting the inclusion of a parcel; There is an error or omission respecting the taxable area or the taxable frontage of a parcel; or An exemption has been improperly allowed or disallowed.

Notices to the property owners will be mailed this week. For any questions please contact Municipal Hall at 604-796-2235.

Grants-In-Aid Applications

Council approved all grant-in-aid applications that were received by the November 15th deadline.

The District budgeted $27,500 in 2021 to provide financial assistance to community organizations and non-profit societies.

The Financial Assistance/Grant in Aid Information package describes the application process and criteria for an application to receive Council consideration and can be found on our website at kentbc.ca.

2021 Census

The next census will be taking place in May 2021. Canadians have relied on census data to tell them about how their country is changing and what matters to them. We depend on key socioeconomic trends and census analysis to make important decisions that have a direct impact on our families, neighbourhoods and businesses. In response to COVID-19, Statistics Canada has adapted to ensure that the 2021 Census is conducted throughout the country in the best possible way, using a safe and secure approach.

Residents are encouraged to complete the census which will have a direct impact on gathering the data needed to plan, develop and evaluate programs and services such as schools, daycare, family services, housing, emergency services, roads, public transportation and skills training for employment.

Statistics Canada will be hiring approximately 32,000 people across the country to assist with census collection. Visit https://census.gc.ca/jobs-emplois-eng.htm for more information on the jobs available and the hiring process.

COVID-19 Updates

Council Spaeti attended the Community Leadership Meeting where it was reported that there have been COVID-19 outbreaks at Chilliwack General Hospital and two homeless shelters in Chilliwack and isolation measures are in place.

Locally, long-term care residents, staff, those wait-listed to get in and ICU staff have all received their first immunization.

First Nation immunization clinics have started in the Fraser Canyon and are working west. PAM, Patient Attachment Mechanism, is still being offered for those who do not have a doctor. Currently the waitlist is around sixty (60) people.

The next phase for immunization will be for those eighty (80) and over, there are about 800 people in the Agassiz-Harrison area.

Most COVID-19 exposures come from a known case or cluster with an increasing number for the ages ranging 10-49 and 60-79 years old. The biggest increase is in those who are 20-29 years of age.

The vaccination plan is the hope that 70-80% of the total population will be vaccinated in order to reach herd immunity.

The Ministry of Health has developed and executed an organizational immunization plan in 3 stages according to designated priority populations. Priority groups one and two hope to be completed by end of March. Beginning in April, age groups working backwards in 5-year increments beginning with 75 to 79 will begin with the focus to all be vaccinated by the fall.

Borrow Some Sunshine

Councillor Schwichtenberg reported on the Fraser Valley Regional Library zoom meeting where they voted for the Board members. Congratulations to Gail Martin who was re-elected as Chair.

Discussions on the new and innovative programs that are being offered at the library also took place.

One program of note is the Sunshine Lamp Lending Collection. As part of “The Playground”, which features lending collections and in-library experiences related to STEM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics).

Sunshine Lamps are light therapy boxes that emit a bright light and are meant to reproduce the effects of natural sunlight. The lamps are available for loan – free with your FVRL card.

To learn more about this program or other self-care programs offered at the library, check out their website at: https://www.fvrl.bc.ca/index.php.

Message from the Mayor

Please continue with COVID-19 protocols.

“Stay safe, be kind and shop local!”

Agricultural Plastics Recycling Program

Councillor Post reported on the physically distanced Agricultural Plastics Committee meeting that took place at the Schwichtenberg farm.

Currently there is not a location that will accept agricultural recycled plastic so in the interim, Kent Agricultural Plastics Recycling will continue to pay to have the plastic hauled to the Bailey Landfill while there is still money in the budget to do so.

Council voted to send a letter in support of the Kent Agricultural Plastics Recycling to MLA Kelli Paddon in the hopes the provincial government will institute a province-wide recycling program for agriculture.