Improvements Coming to Highway 7 in Maple Ridge – Public Input Needed

Maple Ridge – Safety improvements are being planned for Highway 7 between 266th Street and 287th Street east of Maple Ridge, and people are invited to comment on the proposed project until Feb. 19, 2021.

Traffic congestion on Highway 7 between 266th Street and 287th Street is a growing concern. With one lane in each direction, commercial and industrial vehicles are experiencing bottlenecks causing delays. As well, commuters are spending more time in traffic and less time with their families.

To address these challenges, the ministry plans to upgrade this segment of highway from a two-lane, undivided highway to a four-lane divided highway. This four-kilometre section between 266th Street and 287th Street is the final undivided two-lane section of Highway 7 between Maple Ridge and Mission.

For the discussion guide and online feedback form, visit: www.engage.gov.bc.ca/highway7widening266-287

The proposed project design includes:

widening of Highway 7 from two to four lanes with a centre median barrier from 266th Street to 287th Street;

installation of a new centre median barrier on the existing four-lane highway from west of Spilsbury Road to 266th Street;

two strategically located vehicle turnarounds at either end of the project to help maintain safe and efficient access to all properties along the corridor; and

upgrades to three signalized intersections – River Road, 280th Street and 287th Street.

The proposed project includes a two-metre-wide cycling and pedestrian path along the highway shoulder, which meets current design specifications. Due to property and rail right-of-way constraints, the ministry was unable to include a physically separated path in its design.

A detailed discussion guide for the Highway 7 266th to 287th Widening Project is available online. The ministry is accepting public input from today (Jan. 25) through Feb. 19, 2021.