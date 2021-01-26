Cultus Lake Clean Up Grabs Hundreds of Pounds of Junk (VIDEO)

Aquatic Monkey/YouTube

Posted By: Don Lehn January 26, 2021

Cultus Lake – Clay Helkenberg operates an environmental service called Aquatic Monkey.

On January 25, he was diving in Cultus Lake cleaning up trash.

The team managed to pull out 792 pounds of tires, cans, and other random discarded trash.

Aquatic Monkey can be found on Facebook here.

