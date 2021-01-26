Cultus Lake Clean Up Grabs Hundreds of Pounds of Junk (VIDEO)

Cultus Lake – Clay Helkenberg operates an environmental service called Aquatic Monkey.
On January 25, he was diving in Cultus Lake cleaning up trash.
The team managed to pull out 792 pounds of tires, cans, and other random discarded trash.
