Chilliwack-Kent MLA Funding Local Scholarships to Advance Equity and Inspire Social Change

Chilliwack – Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon is personally funding three scholarships, each in the amount of $500 for students who have demonstrated a commitment to equity and social change.

“Scholarships and bursaries are investments in our community’s future,” said Paddon. “I’m so thankful for the support I received from this community when I pursued post-secondary education and that’s why I’m personally funding these three scholarships so young people in Chilliwack can pursue those same opportunities. I can’t wait to see where our students’ dreams take them and how they in turn give back to our community.”

The successful scholar will be a student who displays citizenship in and out of the school setting, a student who has integrity and empathy, a student who is passionate about making the world a better place by working toward equality for all.

Details for the three Equity & Social Change Scholarships, each for $500 are as follows:

Internal Scholarship GW Graham Applications can be made through the school webpage and selection will be finalized by the school

Internal Scholarship Agassiz Elementary Secondary Applications can be made through the school and selection will be finalized by the school

Chilliwack-Kent Resident Students Any school can recommend one student residing in Chilliwack-Kent for consideration by contacting the Constituency Office by April 30 2020. Final selection will be made by the Constituency Office team.



MLA Paddon says students pursing a wide range of subject matters are encouraged to apply and she looks forward to congratulating the recipients.