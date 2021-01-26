Chilliwack-Kent MLA Funding Local Scholarships to Advance Equity and Inspire Social Change

Posted By: Don Lehn January 26, 2021

Chilliwack – Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon is personally funding three scholarships, each in the amount of $500 for students who have demonstrated a commitment to equity and social change.

“Scholarships and bursaries are investments in our community’s future,” said Paddon. “I’m so thankful for the support I received from this community when I pursued post-secondary education and that’s why I’m personally funding these three scholarships so young people in Chilliwack can pursue those same opportunities. I can’t wait to see where our students’ dreams take them and how they in turn give back to our community.”

The successful scholar will be a student who displays citizenship in and out of the school setting, a student who has integrity and empathy, a student who is passionate about making the world a better place by working toward equality for all.

Details for the three Equity & Social Change Scholarships, each for $500 are as follows:

  • Internal Scholarship GW Graham
    • Applications can be made through the school webpage and selection will be finalized by the school
  • Internal Scholarship Agassiz Elementary Secondary
    • Applications can be made through the school and selection will be finalized by the school
  • Chilliwack-Kent Resident Students
    • Any school can recommend one student residing in Chilliwack-Kent for consideration by contacting the Constituency Office by April 30 2020.  Final selection will be made by the Constituency Office team.

MLA Paddon says students pursing a wide range of subject matters are encouraged to apply and she looks forward to congratulating the recipients.

