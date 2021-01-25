UPDATE – Spadina Avenue (Ashwell to Corbould) Paving Project – Arial View

Chilliwack – The major traffic re-routing near the Landing Centre and Chilliwack Curling Rink is almost complete.

Chilliwack City Crews planted 126 new trees and installed just over 1,000 metres of new bike lanes along Spadina between Ashwell and Corbould.

In January 2021, City crews took a drone shot and shared that to social media.

In November Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove took to social media to post a few photos of the paving.

Construction on the Spadina Avenue project has begun! For regular updates on transportation projects in #Chilliwack, subscribe to our newsletter at https://t.co/bLysCpA4Fz pic.twitter.com/3YhBv2khmf — City of Chilliwack (@City_Chilliwack) August 10, 2020

This project incorporates the vision of a Neighbourhood Greenway as recommended in the Downtown Land Use and Development Plan (2010). Neighbourhood greenways are enhanced pedestrian and bicycle connections linking key activity nodes and residential neighbourhoods.

Approximately 530m of road reconstruction

Paving

Drainage

Street trees

Streetlights

Curb

Sidewalks

Parking stalls

Grass boulevards

Frequently Asked Questions:

Changes Coming

PARKING

The reduction in available road parking will be 50 stalls, but the planned parking lot expansion adjacent to the Chilliwack Curling Club will add more total parking stalls than will be lost in this project.

DRIVEWAYS

If you are unable to turn left into your driveway because of the centre median, there will be three mid-block crossings through the median to permit u-turns.

PEDESTRIANS FACILITIES

Both sides of Spadina Avenue will be receiving new sidewalks as well as along the centre median. Three new crosswalks will be installed. A tree lined buffer between the sidewalk and the travel lane will enhance safety and comfort for pedestrians.

To view the Spadina Avenue information booklet, click here.