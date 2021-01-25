RCMP Search for Missing Man – Sheriff Avory Chapman

RCMP/Sheriff Avory Chapman

Posted By: Don Lehn January 25, 2021

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP need your help in locating Sheriff Avory Chapman, 21, of Chilliwack. Mr. Chapman was last seen January 20, 2021 in the 58000-block of Wellington Avenue, Chilliwack.

Sheriff Avory Chapman description:
  •  Caucasian male;
  •  Height: 180 cm (5’11);
  •  Weight: 60 kg (132 lbs);
  •  Hair: brown;
  •  Eyes: brown.

As investigators continue to search for Mr. Chapman, they are asking the public to remain watchful for him.

Police and caregivers are concerned for Sheriff’s well-being, says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.

Chilliwack RCMP urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sheriff Avory Chapman to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

